Tag Heuer has bolstered its large lineup of watches today with an updated version of its Wear OS-powered smartwatch. This update makes it the third iteration of Tag Heuer Connected the company has shipped. Some of the upgrades include a new Snapdragon 3100 processor, sensor additions for improved activity tracking, alongside a higher-resolution OLED display. As you might expect, this smartwatch chases the high-end with a price that obliterates what you’ll spend on something like TicWatch. Continue reading to learn more.

Tag Heuer Connected: A luxury Wear OS smartwatch

The latest iteration of Tag Heuer Connected comes in a slightly smaller package than pervious versions. An update accomplished by placing antennas underneath the watch’s bezel and shrinking the distance between the screen and glass, the case size clocks in at 45mm and foregoes the option of shipping a smaller model like Apple does with its smartwatch.

While the OLED screen remains 1.39-inches, this hasn’t prevented Tag Heuer from bumping up screen resolution by over 13% with 454 x 454 pixels. The previous generation Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch had an even 400 x 400 resolution, for comparison.

As with many smartwatch competitors, Tag Heuer Connected is topped off with a puck-shaped charger. While this fact hasn’t changed, the latest iteration does opt for USB-C connectivity, an update that Android users are bound to appreciate. Improved activity tracking capabilities unlock heart rate monitoring, an accelerometer, compass, and more. These updates allow this watch to track activities including golf, running, and more.

Tag Heuer Connected uses Google’s Wear OS, allowing it to work on both iOS and Android. No matter which smartphone platform you prefer, Tag Heuer embraces it with syncing support for Google Fit and Apple Health. Anyone interested in changing up their style can do so with several bands and bracelets available on Tag Heuer’s website.

Pricing and availability

Current listings for the new Tag Heuer Connected start at $1,800 and go as high as $2,350. While that price will seem high to many, the cost here is arguably in-line with what Tag Heuer fans are used to spending. At the time this post was published, each model was available for order.

9to5Toys’ Take

For some reason, smartwatches have yet to resonate with me. If I’m drawn to any, it’s often based on form over function. This is why I continue to forego new iterations of Apple Watch, yet have recently tried Withings Move with a steel case. For this reason I find the new Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch attractive, but admittedly there is no chance I would fork over a minimum of $1,800+ for any wearable.

