Adorama is currently offering the Wacom Cintiq 22 Display Drawing Tablet for $899.95 shipped. Usually selling for $1,200, it just recently dropped to $1,000 at Amazon. Today’s offer slashes off an extra $100, saving you 25% in the process and marking a new all-time low. Adding Wacom’s Cintiq 22 Tablet to a Mac or PC allows you to take your digital art game to the next level. Its 22-inch 1080p screen pairs to your machine over HDMI and sports an adjustable stand to suit each artists’ workflow. Alongside the drawing tablet display, you’ll also get a Wacom Pro Pen 2, which offers 8,192-levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and a battery-free design. With over 430 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. More details down below.

Those who may not need as high-end of a drawing tablet can alternatively bring home the smaller variant of Wacom Cintiq for notably less than the featured model. Amazon will sell you the 16-inch drawing tablet for $650, allowing you to pocket $250 in savings while still bringing many of the aforementioned features into your studio.

Or, you could ditch the built-in screen entirely and go with the Wacom Intuos Pro drawing tablet instead. Going this route drops the price down to $478 at the expense of a display. But if your setup has that aspect covered, you’ll still find the same pressure sensitivity and even “virtually lag free tracking” at $422 less than the Wacom Cintiq 22.

Wacom Cintiq 22 Drawing Tablet features:

A more affordable pen Display with Wacom Pro Pen 2 technology, 8, 192 pressure levels, low activation force and tilt recognition. Its amazing precision and reduced Parallax provide the most natural drawing experience. Cintiq’s 21. 5” 1920×1080 HD Display provides you with clarity to see every detail of your work. The scratch-resistant Anti- Glare surface prevents distracting reflections as you create. See your creations in vibrant color on the cinq’s HD display.

