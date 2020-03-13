Save $180 on Apple’s latest cellular 10.5-inch iPad Air 256GB

B&H is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in Space Gray for $599 shipped. Down from its usual $779 going rate, today’s offer saves you $180, beats our previous mention by $20, and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. As one of Apple’s latest additions to its iPad lineup, you’ll find some compelling features like a 10.5-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with Smart Connector accessories. Everything is powered by A12 Fusion chip, which ensures it’s ready to handle all your web browsing, Netflix watching, and note taking needs. Throw in the cellular capabilities, and you’ll be able to get work done or consume content on-the-go with ease. Learn more in our hands-on coverage. More below.

Keep your new tablet protected while out and about by using some of your savings to score this highly-rated case for $11 at Amazon. Sporting sleep and wake functionality, this case touts space gray stylings to pair perfectly with the iPad Air. Plus, it has a back for nearly 360-degrees of protection. Adding Apple Pencil into the mix is also another good call, especially if you plan to take notes or want to unleash some creativity.

iPad Air features:

The 10.5″ iPad Air from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, features a few improvements to provide you with a better experience. The previous A10 Fusion chip is replaced with the A12 Bionic chip, which is more powerful and supports Neural Engine machine learning. Its 9.7″ Retina display now measures 10.5″ with a 500 cd/m² brightness rating, a 2224 x 1668 resolution, wide color coverage, True Tone technology, and an anti-glare coating.

