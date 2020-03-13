Roughly 1-year after the makers of LittleBigPlanet announced early access availability to its Dreams game, Media Molecule has begun paving a way for players to make money by selling their own creations. Perhaps the most interesting part of this news is that Media Molecule states content made is owned solely by its creator, allowing any sales to be negotiated without a need to split revenue. Continue reading to learn more.

Dreams game creations are owned by you

With Sony recently unveiling PS4 tournaments and Media Molecule today announcing a way to sell created content, the video game industry is ripe with ways to make money while having fun. Taking money out of the equation for a moment, the company states that any creations can be used “in your artwork or music portfolio, in a collage, or a design on your T-shirt.”

The examples above are calling out use-cases that involve personal use, not the sale of any of those things. In regards to raking in some cash, Media Molecule is taking a slow approach rather than fully and immediately opening the floodgates. For larger projects, the beta evaluation allows creators to “submit an application to use Dreams for a specific project.” The company states that today’s announcement comes as a result of requests received to allow Dreams to be used as development platform for commercial projects.

Starting today, we're launching a small beta evaluation trial for #DreamsPS4 creators to use their #MadeInDreams content for business uses outside of Dreams. For more information and how to apply, follow this link 👇https://t.co/1uqfP4gm9G — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) March 13, 2020

Pricing and availability

If you’ve got creative idea lingering in your brain, Media Molecule’s Dreams game is currently priced at $39.99, which should be an easy amount to recollect if the event that your creation turns some heads. As mentioned earlier, this is currently in a beta evaluation stage, leading us to believe that only a small number of creations are likely to make through this phase.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having spent a portion of my childhood pondering the thought of becoming a video game developer, I find Media Molecule’s Dreams game to be nothing short of delightful. Even without being able to sell a creation, Dreams created a path for gamers to try creative and fun ideas without needing to assemble a team or become a full-blown programmer.

Sure, it’s a bit of a shame that Dreams game creators need to apply for approval to sell content, but without a doubt it’s a step in the right direction. While there’s no word regarding full and automatic approval of all creations being made available for sale, it has to be bouncing around in the minds of Media Molecule employees, and that’s certainly a good thing.

