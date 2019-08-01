Sony is unveiling the new PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series today. This online competition will be open to all PlayStation gamers and will feature organized events in particular AAA titles with several in-game and real life prizes to be won. Head below for all the details.

PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series

Whether you are someone interested in the pro game circuit or just someone who wants to try their hand at some competitive play, the new PS4 Tournaments is worth a look. And you don’t have to make the trip to Los Angeles or something to participate. Sony is inviting “gamers of all skill levels to play and enjoy competitive gaming from the comfort of their own homes”. According to Sony, you’ll be able to compete against friends and others in the PlayStation community.

The Tournament Kicks Off in Five Days

You only have five more days to prepare for the first event though, so I hope you’re proficient in Mortal Kombat 11. Starting on August 6th, the first of the PS4 Tournaments will kick off in the netherrealm with the latest in the MK series. Other confirmed games that will appear as part of the competitive play include FIFA 20, Battlefield V and Warface, with a number of other AAA games to be announced later this year.

The new PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series is seasonal. That means you’ll get another chance to compete in your favorite games “repeatedly”. In each of the seasons players will have to progress through various “Stages” in order to be crowned the champion and score some nice loot. While it is somewhat unclear how or if there will be a ranking system that keeps equally matched players up against one another or not, there are Stages you must get through to progress. For MK11 anyway, everyone will start in Stage 1 and then move on to Stage 2 after winning 3 of 4 matches. Once you’ve made it in to Stage 2, you will be competing “at a higher skill level” and must win to move on to Stage 3. But if you make it that far, “you will join the best to contend for the championship title.”

PS4 Tournaments Prizes

As for details on the prizes themselves, well there really isn’t much here. We know gamers will be competing for escalating prizes as they move through the Stages. They will also include everything from unique in-game goodies and dynamic themes to “in-game currency and cash prizes”.

Head over to the events tab on your PS4 and then to the “Tournaments” section to enter. You will need a PS Plus membership to participate.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After seeing a 16 year old take home more money for winning the Fortnite Championships than Tiger Woods made at the Masters, it seems like it’s time to promote some more casual tournament play. I guess it’s not the most groundbreaking idea – considering this kind of thing happens every day in traditional online play. But with Sony organizing it all and throwing around some notable prizes, we could have a fledgling pro-am circuit on our hands here. While it certainly won’t be for everyone, these new PS4 tournaments are sure to up the ante for hardcore online players, yet to make the jump to pro.

