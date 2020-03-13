Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 8-Qt. Multi-Cooker hits Amazon low at $110 shipped

Amazon is offering Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 8-Qt. Multi-Cooker for $109.95 shipped. It is currently back-ordered but you can still lock-in the discounted price now. This deal is also matched at Willams Sonoma. Originally as much as $280, this model regularly sells for $140 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. While you can score the 8-quart Duo Nova model for $100 right now, the new Plus iteration features “20+ enhancements” including 48 customizable presets. With that many preset meal options, this thing can basically cook anything you can think of in the dishwasher-safe stainless steel inner pot. This model also ships with a stainless steel long-handle steam rack and an extra sealing ring. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the latest and greatest isn’t important to you, there are some great Instant Pot options out there for less. The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker goes for $70 shipped at Amazon. This one carries the same impressive reviews and comes in at $40 less than today’s lead deal. It won’t carry as much at 6-quarts, nor does it have nearly as many preset meal programs, but it is, all things considered, among the best multi-cookers in the game.

Le Creuset’s vibrant stoneware went on sale this morning along with loads of kitchen essentials from $28 (up to 40% off) in today’s Gold Box. And be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s most notable offers for around the house.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus:

The Best Gets Even Better: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution of the all time bestseller Instant Pot Duo Series; With 20+ enhancements, it is the fastest in the class, the easiest to use for new users and the most customizable for experienced Instant Pot owners. Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1400w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster; Pressure release time is shortened with our new QuickCool technology.

