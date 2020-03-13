Le Creuset’s vibrant stoneware dishes hit Amazon low at $55 (Reg. $80+)

- Mar. 13th 2020 11:58 am ET

Amazon is offering the 4-quart Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Oval Casserole (PG0405) for $55 shipped in Cerise red or Marseille blue. Originally well over $100, these days this model sells for $80 at Williams Sonoma, Wayfair, and Amazon. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, about 30% below the going rate, and the best we can find. This is a 4-quart oval stoneware casserole dish that has been designed to resist “chips, cracks, and scratches.” The enamel coating provides a vibrant finish while the “secure-fitting” stoneware lid is said to trap in heat and moisture. The built-in carry handles make it much easier to remove from the oven and the like too. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, you’re paying a bit of a premium for the brand name on today’s lead deal, but there are alternatives for less. This 3-piece Rachael Ray Cucina Casserole Dish Set sells for $39 and carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds. You’re trading the stoneware for ceramic with these, but there are two dishes in this set at 1.5- and 2-quarts respectively.

In case you missed it, just recently the folks at Le Creuset debuted a new spring line of cookware from $45. You can browse through those options right here.

Speaking of kitchenware, this morning’s Gold Box sale has a series of kitchen essentials from $28 (up to 40% off) and you’ll find plenty more in our Home Goods Guide.

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Oval Casserole:

  • 4-Quart oval covered casserole made of stoneware with an enamel finish
  • Sure-grip side handles facilitate a steady hold during transport
  • Secure-fitting stoneware lid with handle traps in heat and moisture
