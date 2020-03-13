Rare savings on Apple’s iPod touch offers deals from $165 for a limited time

- Mar. 13th 2020 6:52 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPod touch with 32GB of storage for $164.99, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. Upgrade to the 128GB model for $219.99 (Reg. $299). Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s deals are the best we’ve tracked on this iPod touch model to date. Notable features here include a 4-inch display that’s powered by Apple’s A8 chip. You can also count on an 8MP camera and 1080p HD recording as well. It’s a great option for the kids who don’t need a full-on iPhone with cellular connectivity.

Put your savings to work and grab this clear case over at Amazon for another layer of protection. It’s available in various hues so you can get just the right look for your new iPod touch. Not to mention it has stellar ratings from thousands of Amazon reviewers.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple iPod touch features:

  • .1-mm ultra thin design
  • 4-inch Multi-Touch Retina display
  • Wi-Fi enabled, Bluetooth 4.1
  • A8 chip with 64-bit architecture
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • 8-megapixel iSight camera
  • FaceTime HD Camera
  • iTunes and the App Store, Siri, iMessage
  • FaceTime, Game Center, e-mail, Safari web browser

