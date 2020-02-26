Le Creuset is known for its high quality cookware and to celebrate spring, the brand has debut two new colors. The two colors are called “Nectar” and “Artichaut” and both feature a beautiful hue for spring that is surprisingly not pastel. Nectar is a honey hue that’s a mixture of both dark and light yellows, while the Artichaut, inspired by the colors of an artichoke, is a mix of deep green and sea glass green-blue. Both colors have ten items that showcase the new hues from cast-iron pieces to everyday essentials. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Le Creuset’s new spring line.

Le Creuset’s New Nectar

Make a sunny statement in your kitchen with Le Creuset’s new Nectar color. Of course, one of the most notable items from this line is the Round Dutch Oven. This dutch oven was number one recommended by America’s Test Kitchen and is great for slow-cooking, braising, and more. The durable cast-iron evenly distributes heat to cook your recipe. The dutch oven is also dishwasher safe for an easy clean-up. Its priced from $360 and would make a wonderful gift over any holiday.

Another essential item from the Nectar collection is the Honey Pot with a Silicone Dipper for just $45. Whether adding a touch of honey to a recipe or sweetening a cup of tea, this honey pot is ideal for everyday use. It also makes an extremely cute statement to any countertop.

Le Creuset’s Artichaut Color

Add a pop of elegance to your kitchen with Le Creuset’s new Artichaut Color. The Artichaut Braiser is a statement piece from the line and it’s priced at $300. This braiser is a crucial piece in any kitchen and is great for meats, vegetables, stews, and more. It also comes with a lid with a heat-resistant topper for easy access to your meal. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Le Creuset customers.

Finally, the Signature Skillet is another popular item that is in the new Artichaut color. This skillet is currently priced at $100, which is $70 off the original rate. This skillet is unique with the interior surface that’s finished with a matte black enamel that eliminates the need for the traditional seasoning and maintenance of raw cast iron. This skillet is wonderful for sautéing, frying, and more.

Which item from the new color scheme is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best Le Creuset alternates to the popular dutch oven under $100.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!