Add a pair of Pioneer’s Dolby Atmos speakers to your setup for $249 ($500 off)

- Mar. 13th 2020 1:17 pm ET

Get this deal
$749 $249
0

Pioneer Home USA via Newegg is currently offering a pair of its SP-EBS73-LR Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speakers for $249 shipped. Usually you’d pay $749 for the two speakers at retailers like Amazon, with today’s offer beating the lowest we’ve seen there by $59 and marking a new all-time low. Dolby Atmos support steals the show here, which comes backed by a three-way audio design comprised of a 1-inch soft-dome tweeter mounted in the center of a 5-inch woofer. This adds up to hi-fi sound quality that is perfect for desktop or home theater listening. And with the Andrew Jones seal of approval, Pioneer’s bookshelf speakers are bound to impress audio enthusiasts. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 110 customers. More below.

Those who don’t need the Dolby Atmos audio can save even more and grab the best-selling Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers for $100 at Amazon. This pair features a powered design and dual 3.5mm inputs that make them a better buy for shoppers who may be just getting started. 

Want to build out a Dolby Atmos setup in one fell swoop? We’re still seeing VIZIO’s 5.1.2-Ch. Sound System on sale for $330. That’s $170 off the going rate and a great way to enjoy high-end home theater audio without having to piece together a custom setup.

Pioneer Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speakers features:

The Elite Home Theater Speakers include such details as Gold-plated connectors and multi-element, complex crossovers. Cabinets of floorstanding, compact and center-channel speakers are designed with gently curved sides to eliminate standing waves encountered in typical square-box designs. The CST driver is mounted in its own individual enclosure, isolating it from the pressure waves in the main enclosure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$749 $249
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Home Theater

Home Theater
Newegg

Newegg
pioneer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go