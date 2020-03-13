Add a pair of Pioneer’s Dolby Atmos speakers to your setup for $249 ($500 off)

Pioneer Home USA via Newegg is currently offering a pair of its SP-EBS73-LR Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speakers for $249 shipped. Usually you’d pay $749 for the two speakers at retailers like Amazon, with today’s offer beating the lowest we’ve seen there by $59 and marking a new all-time low. Dolby Atmos support steals the show here, which comes backed by a three-way audio design comprised of a 1-inch soft-dome tweeter mounted in the center of a 5-inch woofer. This adds up to hi-fi sound quality that is perfect for desktop or home theater listening. And with the Andrew Jones seal of approval, Pioneer’s bookshelf speakers are bound to impress audio enthusiasts. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 110 customers. More below.

Those who don’t need the Dolby Atmos audio can save even more and grab the best-selling Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers for $100 at Amazon. This pair features a powered design and dual 3.5mm inputs that make them a better buy for shoppers who may be just getting started.

Want to build out a Dolby Atmos setup in one fell swoop? We’re still seeing VIZIO’s 5.1.2-Ch. Sound System on sale for $330. That’s $170 off the going rate and a great way to enjoy high-end home theater audio without having to piece together a custom setup.

Pioneer Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speakers features:

The Elite Home Theater Speakers include such details as Gold-plated connectors and multi-element, complex crossovers. Cabinets of floorstanding, compact and center-channel speakers are designed with gently curved sides to eliminate standing waves encountered in typical square-box designs. The CST driver is mounted in its own individual enclosure, isolating it from the pressure waves in the main enclosure.

