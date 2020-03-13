Today, Sennheiser is showcasing its latest pair of headphones, this time taking the true wireless route for its new Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. Pairing the brand’s usual focus on high fidelity audio with a cable-free design, these earbuds bring active noise cancellation into the mix, as well. There’s also bolstered battery life compared to the brand’s first iteration of true wireless cans, and a stylish fabric-wrapped charging case. Head below for a closer look at Sennheiser’s newest release, as well as for details on pricing, availability, and more.

Sennheiser unveils new Momentum True Wireless 2

As a follow up to its first-generation true wireless earbuds unveiled in 2018, Sennheiser is now unveiling its second attempt at cable-free headphones. The new Momentum 2 sport a pretty typical design these days for when it comes to the true wireless form-factor. They’re stylistically quite similar to the previous iteration, deferring to under the hood enhancements in order to stand out.

This time around, Sennheiser is relying on a pair of bespoke 7mm dynamic drivers, which are said to offer deep bass, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble. There’s also a built-in equalizer for each earbud, allowing for some audio personalization. Just as we’ve seen from competitors, there’s a smart pause feature. Touch controls allow you to tweak the volume and more right from the earbuds, as well.

As far as new feature additions go, the most noteworthy on the Sennheiser Momentum 2 is surely the inclusion of noise cancellation. There’s both full-on ANC as well as a Transparent Hearing mode, which will entirely block out ambient audio or take the edge off distracting sounds, respectively. Battery life has been given a notable boost compared to the first-generation model, now clocking in at 7-hours per charge. Leveraging the fabric-wrapped charging case will bump that up to 28-hours, more than double its predecessor’s 12-hours.

Rounding out the feature list, you’ll find IPX4 water-resistance. That makes the Momentum True Wireless 2 able to withstand light rain showers and the like, but the earbuds better suited for enjoying high fidelity audio, not taking to the gym. You’ll be able to summon your preferred voice assistant from the truly wireless earbuds, as well.

Sennheiser’s latest hit store shelves next month

Officially hitting shelves both in-store and online in April, you’ll have to shell out $299.95 to bring home the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. They’re currently available for pre-order direct from the company, for those hoping to secure their purchase. The black style will be available at launch, with a white colorway debuting sometime down the road.

