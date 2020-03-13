Topo Designs, a Denver origin company, has new spring arrivals that are a must-see. If you’ve never heard of Topo Designs, the brand’s motive is based on a mountain design with modern twists that are functional. Their new spring arrivals feature over 40 items with packpacks for hiking, jackets, accessories, and more. Prices start at just $15 for accessories and go up to $350. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Topo Designs Spring Arrivals.

Spring Hiking Backpacks

One of the most notable items from this new collection is the Rover Pack that’s priced at $129. This backpack has a stylish design and it features a 15-inch Macbook padded sleeve for convenience. This bag has a sleek exterior with all of the hardware matching the exterior of the bag and it’s waterproof. The main compartment is large enough to store all of your essentials and you can choose from fun versatile color options.

Another standout in travel bags is the Roller Premium Backpack that’s priced at $349. If you’re heading on spring break or have any travel plans this summer, this bag is a great option. It would work great as a carry-on and also has the convenience to be carried as a backpack or rolled. This style has three compartments for storing essentials and can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook, as well. Plus, I love that each bag from the Topo Designs Spring Arrivals are gender neutral, which means anyone can use them.

Topo Designs Apparel

Spring weather will soon be upon us and it’s now time to start updating your outerwear. The Field Jacket for men is another standout from the new line. This jacket is a great option for everyday wear and it comes in an array of cool color options. I especially think that the camouflage design is a neat design and it has a large logo in the corner that adds a pop of style. Priced at $129, this style will become a go-to in your wardrobe for spring.

Finally, the Coverall for women is a statement piece for any outdoor adventure. They’re available in several color options and feature a cinched waist for a flattering fit. These coveralls make getting dressed a breeze and will pair nicely with sneakers or sandals alike. Be sure to try a pair for yourself with a price tag of $189.

Which new item from Topo Designs Spring Arrivals are your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Columbia’s new Disney collection that offers spring jackets and more from $30.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!