Disney fans are going to love Columbia’s new collection of spring gear. The limited-edition collection of Disney gear includes 18-pieces in both adult and youth sizes. You will find water-resistant jackets, sweatshirts, pants, accessories, and more. Prices start at just $30 and goes up to $200 for select jackets. Best of all, each piece was designed to be travel friendly with lightweight and packable material. Head below to find all of our top picks from Columbia’s Disney collection.

Disney Jackets for the Whole Family

Stay dry during spring showers with the new Columbia x Disney Ibex Jacket. This jacket is a wonderful option for spring and it has a removable hood that features mouse ears that can also be added or removed. It features four-way stretch material, which is great for outdoor activities and a drawstring hem that’s flattering. Best of all, it’s unisex, which means anyone can wear this jacket. It comes in both kids and adult sizes and is priced from $125.

Another great option is the Unisex Disney Intertrainer Interchange Jacket. I really love the white design with Mickey Mouse scrolling throughout the interior. The interior of this jacket is also fleece, which will help keep you warm during chilly days. It also features Columbia’s breathable vents to promote comfort. It’s priced at $200 and is also reversible, so it’s actually two jackets in one. Better yet, the same print is also available in a kids Tech Trail Pullover for just $60.

Columbia x Disney Tops

An anorack pullover is a stylish and laid back way to stay dry this spring. The Unisex Disney Santa Ana Anorack features contrasting details that are trendy and functional details to help keep you dry. You can choose from three fun color options and it has 100% waterproof material. It has a large kangaroo pocket for storage and can be worn with jeans, joggers, or khakis alike. It’s priced at $90 and would be a must-have if you’re planning a Disney vacation.

Finally, the Unisex Disney Trail Energy Hoodie is another way you can sport the collection and it’s priced at $85. This would be a nice option for spring workouts with its sweat-wicking material and it has built-in sun protection. The back of the hoodie has a large Mickey Mouse print and it also sports a Columbia logo on the arm.

Which items from the Columbia x Disney collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

