Bring TP-Link’s Alexa light switch to your smart home: $18 (New low, 38% off)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Smart Light Switch for $17.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant control, these switches are a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting. Another benefit is that you won’t need to pick up an extra hub in order to enjoy voice-control capabilities, as this in-wall switch work using standard Wi-Fi connectivity. Over 5,400 smart home owners have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More details below.

Whether you’re a renter or don’t want to worry about having to install your next smart home upgrade, an in-wall switch may not be an ideal option. Instead, consider picking up TP-Link’s Mini Kasa Smart Plug. Not only will you be able to take advantage of the same Alexa and Assistant integration, but you’ll save an extra $3 compared to the lead deal as well.

If you’d prefer to bring dimming capabilities to your smart home, we’re seeing another discounted TP-Link smart switch which touts that functionality for $25.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

