Score a spare MFi-certified Apple Watch charger for $18 (Save 22%)

UGREEN (99% positive all-time feedback from 67,000+) via Amazon offers its MFi Apple Watch Charger for $17.99 Prime shipped when code UGMAR518 had been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $23, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats the previous price drop by $2, and marks an Amazon low. Featuring a 3.3-foot cable, this Watch charger comes backed by Apple’s official seal of approval. Not only is it less than Apple’s first-party option, but with today’s pricing being so low, now is a great time to add an extra charger into your everyday carry. With over 725 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. More below.

Now if you don’t need a new charging cable for Apple Watch, but would find value in a new stand, have a look at elago’s W3 dock. Designed with some vintage Apple cues in mind, this stand is perfect for placing on a nightstand for refueling while you sleep. Plus, this $11 accessory looks like an original Macintosh computer, which should seal the deal for Apple fans.

For more ways to refuel everything from your Apple Watch to iPhone and more, be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

UGREEN MFi Apple Watch Charger features:

Built in MFI certified (PPID: 219693-0085.) magnetic wireless charging module, combine Mag safe technology with inductive charging. Compatible for all 44mm42mm 40mm 38mm Apple Watch models; Apple Watch Series 4 3 2 1, Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch Nike plus, Apple Watch Hermes, Apple Watch Edition. Offers a fast original charging speed for your Apple watch series 4 3 2 1; This apple watch charger cable only takes 2.5h to fully charge your Apple Watch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!