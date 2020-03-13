Smartphone Accessories: mophie PowerStation XL Wireless $71 (29% off), more

- Mar. 13th 2020 10:37 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the mophie Charge Stream PowerStation XL Wireless for $70.92 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate that you’ll find at retailers like B&H and Apple, today’s offer beats the previous price cut by $4 and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 10000mAh internal battery this power bank differs from the competition thanks to the inclusion of a 10W Qi charging pad. Alongside being able to wirelessly refuel your iPhone or Android, it can also dish out power from the 2.4A USB port. A USB-C charging port allows for quick refuels. Rated 4.8/5 stars

Ditch the mophie premium and score Aukey’s similar 8000mAh Qi Power Bank for $25 at Amazon instead. This model can only supply 5W of wireless power and touts a smaller internal battery, as a comparison.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Prepare for the unexpected with a long-lasting 6,040 mAh battery. Charge up to 2 devices simultaneously and check their status on an easy–to–read LED indicator. The powerstation wireless makes refueling easy – all you need to do is place your QI–compatible device on top of the charging station and press a button to get started.

And it even charges through select smartphone cases. Get the power you need, when you need it. Priority+ charging waits to fuel up the powerstation wireless until after your connected device reaches full charge.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
