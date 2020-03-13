Smartphone Accessories: mophie PowerStation XL Wireless $71 (29% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the mophie Charge Stream PowerStation XL Wireless for $70.92 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate that you’ll find at retailers like B&H and Apple, today’s offer beats the previous price cut by $4 and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 10000mAh internal battery this power bank differs from the competition thanks to the inclusion of a 10W Qi charging pad. Alongside being able to wirelessly refuel your iPhone or Android, it can also dish out power from the 2.4A USB port. A USB-C charging port allows for quick refuels. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Ditch the mophie premium and score Aukey’s similar 8000mAh Qi Power Bank for $25 at Amazon instead. This model can only supply 5W of wireless power and touts a smaller internal battery, as a comparison.
Prepare for the unexpected with a long-lasting 6,040 mAh battery. Charge up to 2 devices simultaneously and check their status on an easy–to–read LED indicator. The powerstation wireless makes refueling easy – all you need to do is place your QI–compatible device on top of the charging station and press a button to get started.
And it even charges through select smartphone cases. Get the power you need, when you need it. Priority+ charging waits to fuel up the powerstation wireless until after your connected device reaches full charge.
