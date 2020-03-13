Monitor your night with a Withings Sleep Tracking Mat for $79 (Reg. $99)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Withings Sleep Tracking Mat for $79. You can also get it at Amazon for $1 more. Regularly $99, today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in recent months. Withings Sleep reimagines tracking with a low-key pad on your mattress, which monitors “sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and breathing disturbances.” It works with various smart home platforms, including Alexa, and various fitness tracking apps, like Apple Health. It’s a great way to gain a better understanding of your sleep habits and how it affects your daily life. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for a better wakeup experience instead? Consider going with Philips’ entry-level Wakeup Light and make your mornings a better experience. This model will slowly change the lighting in your room each morning, gently waking you up instead of a rattling alarm clock. It has great ratings and you can learn more here.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features:

MONITOR YOUR SLEEP – Delivers sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and breathing disturbances. Algorithms used to analyze the data have been validated with a team of sleep experts.

BREATHING DISTURBANCES – Sleep can now detect breathing disturbances. While some pauses during sleep are normal, if they occur too often they they might be a potential sign of a chronic condition such as sleep apnea. ; Wi-Fi : 2.4 GHz b/g/n , WEP/WPA/WPA2

LEARN WHAT MATTERS – Wake to a daily Sleep Score to understand what makes a good night’s sleep and how you can improve.

