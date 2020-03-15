Bring home a highly-rated Egyptian cotton sheet set from under $53, today only

- Mar. 15th 2020 10:41 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Comfy Sheets via Amazon offers a selection of its 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets and more starting at $52.50 shipped. In today’s sale, you’ll find plenty of different sizes, styles and bundles to fit your bed. One standout is on the 4-piece Queen White Bed Sheet set for $67.49. That’s down from its usual $90 price tag, saving you 25% and matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Comprised of 100% Egyptian cotton, this 1000-thread sheet set is said to retain softness for a lifetime and resist fading. You’ll get a flat and fitted sheet here, as well as two pillowcases. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’re on a mission to secure a better night’s sleep, then a perfect use of your savings is to grab the WEEKENDER Memory Foam Pillow for $30 at Amazon. It features CertiPUR-certified memory foam that’s said to be soft, yet supportive.

Comfy Sheets 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets features:

Fits Perfectly: 800 thread count Queen-size sheet set box has an oversized 90X102 inches flat bedsheet, a 60X80X15 inches adjustable fitted sheet with high quality elastic and deep pocket that fits upto 18 inches mattresses, and a pair of 20X30 pillowcases. You can buy any size, everything fits perfectly. There are many choices for color and you can pick one that suits your bedroom décor – modern and traditional both. Our heavyweight bed linen will surely upgrade your home style quotient.

