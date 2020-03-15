Rayovac’s rechargeable battery bundle returns to Amazon low at $10

Amazon offers the Rayovac AA and AAA Rechargeable Battery Bundle with Charger for $9.97 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual up to $17 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This bundle includes everything you need to get started with rechargeable batteries, including two AA and two AAAs. There’s also a wall charger bundled here which can power both sizes. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,450 Amazon customers.

Today’s deal is rather attractive all around, as you’d typically pay quite a bit more for a four-pack of rechargeable batteries. For instance, Amazon wants $19 for this bundle from Panasonic eneloop. This Rayovac price is amongst the best we’ve seen all-time.

Rayovac Rechargeable Battery Bundle features:

Comes with 2 Rayovac AA and 2 AAA Batteries

Recommended for Digital Devices

Charges Rayovac Batteries in 8 Hours

Recharges Rayovac Batteries up to 1500X

Overcharge Protection

