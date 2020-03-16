Score a pair of ELAC’s Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers for $180 (Save $110)

Mar. 16th 2020

Amazon offers a pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $179.99 shipped. Also available at Crutchfield for the same price. Usually selling for $290, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount. It comes within $6 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen. These speakers tout a two-way design that encompasses a 6.5-inch woven aramid-fiber cone woofer alongside a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter. ELAC’s Debut 2.0 are great for giving your desk setup some professional-grade sound without breaking the bank. That sentiment is only furthered by the Andrew Jones seal of approval, meaning audio enthusiasts should find these to be compelling speakers, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If picking up ELAC’s speakers will be your first foray into high-end audio, grabbing this budget-friendly amplifier system with your savings is a must. It can dish out 80W of power to the speaker pair, provides volume adjustment settings, and more. Complete your setup by grabbing some speaker wire as well.

Those in the market for speakers geared more towards home theater usage, we’re still seeing a pair of Dolby Atmos-enabled models from Pioneer for $249. That’s $500 off the going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked.

ELAC Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers features:

Enjoy balanced stereo sound with your amplifier and this pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers. They feature a 2-way design with a 1″ cloth dome tweeter and a 5.25″ woven aramid-fiber cone woofer. The speakers accept up to 120W of power from your amplifier, have a 46 Hz to 35 kHz frequency response, and were designed by Andrew Jones.

