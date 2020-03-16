Easter is less than a month away and Pottery Barn Kids is debuting an adorable collection. Inside the new Easter Line from Pottery Barn, you will find dozens of designs of baskets that can even be personalized. They also have super soft stuffed animals to add to the baskets, as well as tabletop sets and outfits. Prices in the line start at just $4 and go up to $160. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection.

Easter Baskets

Let Pottery Barn do the work for you this year with the Large Navy Gingham Filled Easter Basket. Inside the basket is full of goodies including an Easter bark bar, bunny marshmallows, an egg-shaped hand-iced sugar cookie, sanded eggs and a large foil-wrapped chocolate carrot. It also has an adorable bunny included as well as the liner that can be used for years to come. The basket is priced at $160 and you can add free personalization.

However, another adorable option that’s a lot less expensive is the Long Ear Metallic Fur Bunny Easter Basket. These buckets are priced at just $21 and are great for filling with candy, small toys, and more. The ears also features a silk material, where they can be embroidered with your little one’s name.

Easter Basket Stuffers

Easily fill your child’s Easter basket with Pottery Barn Kids array of fun choices. One of our favorite options is the Snuggle Bunny Personalized Book. This book is about a bunny who’s getting ready for bed and would make a great gift idea for a little one. This is ideal for children ages two and up. Better yet, it’s priced at just $34.

Another great option is the Monique Lhuillier Thumbie Bunny that was designed to be ultra soft. This soft bunny is machine washable and great for little ones ages three months and up. The bunny is priced at just $17 and will be a favorite toy in your child’s room.

Easter Morning Pajamas

Finally, dress your child in festive pajamas with Pottery Barn Kids Bunny Appllique Nursery One Piece. This piece is gender neutral and comes in sizes ranging from 0- to 24-months. The gray onsie features a quick access zipper and has a bunny on the bottom as well as the chest. It also has breathable cotton to help keep them comfortable.

What are you favorite items from Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Hunter Boots new spring collection with an array of items for the entire family from $25.

