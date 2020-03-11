Spring showers are inevitable, however Hunter Boots make it bearable with their new collection. Each item is waterproof and very stylish for the new season. They’re also offering an array of new colors for spring with pops of red, pink, blues and even florescent hues. There are hundreds of new items to choose from and prices start at just $25 for both men and women. Plus, I personally own a pair of Hunter Boots and would highly recommend them. They’re very well made and will last you for years to come. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Hunter Boots Spring collection.

Men’s New Arrivals from Hunter

One of the most notable items for men is the Lightweight Rubberized Bomber Jacket. Bomber jackets are an essential for spring and they can easily be dressed up or down. This will become a staple in your wardrobe for spring weather due to its waterproof material and lightweight design. You can choose from three color options and it looks great with jeans or joggers alike. It’s priced at $175 and the bomber style is very stylish.

Be sure to pair the bomber jacket with the Original Play Short Rain Boots that are a new style for Hunter and they’re priced at $95. This style is 100% waterproof and it has a polyester lining for added warmth. They’re also very lightweight, which is great for tucking in the rain. Its pull tab makes it easy to put on or off and it has a rigid outsole to promote traction.

Women’s New Arrivals from Hunter

For women, the Original Short Rain Boots are a standout from this new collection. This style comes with new pastel hues and the short style is great for everyday wear. I love that you can easily wear them with jeans or leggings alike for a fashionable look. It also has adjustable straps for added convenience. They’re priced at $140 and rated 4.8/5 stars from Hunter customers.

Another standout is the Refined Slim Fit Contrast Tall Rain Boots that features a sleek design for $185. These boots are 100% waterproof and have a lightweight design. It also has a contrasting stripe that’s flattering and trendy. Best of all, its matte exterior is easy to clean and will give you a polished look throughout the day.

Which item from Hunter Boots new spring line is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best new spring sunglasses for men under $100.

