Amazon takes $30 off its Echo Show 8 Alexa display at $100, more from $70

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Show 8 Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you 23%, comes within $10 of the previous mention, and is one of the best we’ve seen in months. Sporting an 8-inch HD display, Echo Show 8 bring all of the Alexa features you’ve come to know and love to a unique form-factor. Not only will you be able to have Amazon’s voice assistant command smart home accessories, answer questions and the like, but also pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. It’s perfect for adding to your kitchen as a virtual sous chef, or elsewhere in your home. Over 24,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Today, Amazon is also offering its Echo Show 5 Smart Display for $69.99 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s price cut lets you pocket $20 in savings and comes within $5 of our previous mention. Offering a similar Alexa experience as the lead deal, Echo Show 5 touts a smaller 5-inch screen. But it still offers all of the perks of the larger model mentioned above. Over 91,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Echo Show 8 features:

With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance. Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks. Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home. Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

