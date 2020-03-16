It’s time to kick off the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have quite an extensive list of deals today from world-class synthesizers to freebie organizers, loads of games to keep the kids busy, 80’s-style cop dramas, vintage RPGs, and much more. Considering how often we see deals on iOS and Mac apps , there’s really no need to ever pay full price. Today’s highlights are many but include titles like This War of Mine, Beat Cop, Samplr, Planescape: Torment, Daily Workouts, Dr. Panda Space, Minimoog Model D Synthesizer, and many more. Down below you’ll find today’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fiete: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Weird Type: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cribbage With Grandpas: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: RFS – Real Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Space: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hoopa City: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CARROT Fit: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: Stories: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Solitairica: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Company Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Samplr: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Movies – Movie & TV Show HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BANDIMAL: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: You Must Build A Boat: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 10000000: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Beat Cop:

New York, more like a beast than a city. Explore it’s darkest corners and uncover its secrets as Jack Kelly, a former detective who has been framed for a murder. Degraded and forgotten by old pals, it’s your last chance to find the truth behind this whole terrible mess. The thing is, your new boss treats you horribly, your wife is a money sucking spawn from hell and the local mafia wants your head on a plate. I guess you could say, that things are complicated down here, in the middle of Brooklyn. Oh, and don’t forget about writing tickets, reprimanding pedestrians & such. You’re a beat cop after all.

