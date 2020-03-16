Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $20, Far Cry 5 $15, more

- Mar. 16th 2020 9:38 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently on sale for $30 at GameStop and $25 on Best Buy, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked and is the best we can find. With the usual combat and loot formula back in full force, Borderlands 3 comes with a bazilion guns to play with as gamers attempt to thwart the fanatical calypso twins. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Far Cry 5, Enter the Gungeon, Blasphemous, DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot, MLB The Show 20: MVP Edition, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and many more.

