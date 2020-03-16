Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $20, Far Cry 5 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently on sale for $30 at GameStop and $25 on Best Buy, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked and is the best we can find. With the usual combat and loot formula back in full force, Borderlands 3 comes with a bazilion guns to play with as gamers attempt to thwart the fanatical calypso twins. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Far Cry 5, Enter the Gungeon, Blasphemous, DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot, MLB The Show 20: MVP Edition, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Enter the Gungeon $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous $15 (Reg. $25)
- DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot $50 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ $20 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 20: MVP Edition $65 (Reg. $80)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $4.50 (Reg. $13+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $32.50 (Reg. $59+)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Game $16 (Reg. $20)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and the Lion King from $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Tropico 6 PS4/Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $55 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Daemon X Machina $44 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
