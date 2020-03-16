Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $20, Far Cry 5 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently on sale for $30 at GameStop and $25 on Best Buy, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked and is the best we can find. With the usual combat and loot formula back in full force, Borderlands 3 comes with a bazilion guns to play with as gamers attempt to thwart the fanatical calypso twins. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Far Cry 5, Enter the Gungeon, Blasphemous, DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot, MLB The Show 20: MVP Edition, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

Supernatural shooter Control gets full-on expansion pack later this month

Dreams game developers unveil beta evaluation to let players sell creations

Classic Blade Runner game gets remastered for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and PC

E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost

Trailer drops and pre-orders open for Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Sony and Nike team up on new MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers + free DLC

