Amazon Kindle Kids offers 2-years of FreeTime Unlimited, more for $80 ($30 off)

Amazon offers its Kindle Kids Edition in all colors for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon so far. It’s available in your choice of blue or pink, as well as two patterned cases. Kindle Kids Edition brings everything you love about the adult versions to a child-friendly package, plus a full year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a device cover, and 2-year warranty, all of which is valued at $219. The Kindle itself rocks a glare-free display and weeks of battery life. FreeTime Unlimited includes popular series like Harry Potter, Artemis Fowl, and more, making this period of social distancing more enjoyable for your kids. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Not ready to spend $80 on the kiddos? Consider today’s Gold Box deal on the Fire HD 8 at $50. You’ll have to trade out some features in exchange for the lower-cost, most notably FreeTime content and the extended warranty, but the savings are worthwhile. This tablet offers an 8-inch display that’s backed by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM. You can also count on up to 10-hours of battery life and Alexa features built-in. Learn more here.

Make sure to check out this month’s Amazon First Reads for additional free content to load up during our time of social distancing. Prime members can score a new release at no-cost, saving $6 in the process.

Kindle Kids Edition features:

Includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-friendly cover, and 2-year worry-free guarantee – up to a $219 value.

Kindle Kids Edition is purpose-built for reading, with a black & white glare-free display and weeks of battery life. It performs differently than a tablet, because it’s geared for reading books – no games, ads or videos means zero distractions.

With the included year of FreeTime Unlimited, kids can explore popular titles and series. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

