Fire HD 8 returns to all-time lows for today only, deals from $50

Today only, as part of it Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Fire HD 8 16GB Tablet for $49.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $80 with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention. You can grab the 32GB configuration for $69.99 (Reg. $110). Notable features here include an 8-inch display that’s backed by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM. You can also count on up to 10-hours of battery life and Alexa features built-in. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

It’s a good idea to invest in a case for some extra protection. Moko has a wide range of styles from $14 to fit just about any preference. Includes a folio design, so you’ll be able to keep things safe and secure. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Fire HD 8 features:

8″ HD display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (up to 400 GB with microSD)

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Alexa hands-free enabled

1.5 GB of RAM

2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera

Dual-band Wi-Fi

