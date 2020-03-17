Anker’s most popular Bluetooth speakers, more in today’s Gold Box from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 39% off its Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Souncore Flare Bluetooth Speaker for $37.41. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include a 360-degree design with up to 12-hours of battery life on a full charge. The integrated LED base around the bottom dances to the music, providing another level of entertainment. Plus, it’s waterproof for summer parties. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another notable offer comes on Anker’s Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $27.88. That’s good for 30% off the regular going rate. You’ll miss out on the LED light show mentioned about, but there’s still a lot to like here include up to 24-hours of battery life. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Jump into the rest of today’s Anker Gold Box at Amazon for additional deals and more.

Anker Soundcore Flare features:

All-around sound Dual drivers arranged back-to-back in combination with passive bass radiators deliver intense 360° sound Make sure everybody in the room gets a stage-side experience as the music pumps The lights Pulse and the party rocks

BREATHTAKING BASS With BassUp Technology a customized digital signal processor first analyzes then enhances your music’s bass frequencies in real time This audio signal is then turned into intensified sound via state-of-the-art neodymium drivers

Sound and light in harmony watch a halo of LEDs phase Pulse and shine with the rhythm of your music for a completely immersive audiovisual experience

