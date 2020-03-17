Fresh drops on Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS/Max cases start at $24

Update: Amazon is now offering various Apple iPhone X/S/Max Smart and iPhone 11/Pro/Max Battery Cases on sale. One standout is the iPhone XS option at $69, which is $60 off and the second-best we’ve seen so far. Head over to this page for additional deals.

Amazon is once again offering discounts on Apple’s official iPhone cases, discounting the latest generation and older models as well. You can save on iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS/Max as well with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start at $24, and you can find the entire lot here or detailed down below.

Additionally, official iPhone XS Max cases start at $24 (Reg. $39), and iPhone XS from $31 Reg. $39).

Make sure to jump over to our daily smartphone accessory roundup for additional deals on must-have accessories, power banks, cables, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!