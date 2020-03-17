Save 50% on a pair of KEF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers, now down to $300

Amazon is currently offering a pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers in black for $299.98 shipped. Also available at Crutchfield for the same price. Usually selling for $600, today’s offer saves you 50%, comes within $45 of the all-time low set only once before, and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. KEF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers feature a 5.25-inch driver array for bringing enhanced audio quality to your Mac or home theater setup. For this model, KEF has also redesigned the Q150 from previous iterations to “reduce internal resonances to improve audio clarity.” This pair of speakers carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 155 customers.

For those starting their high-end audio setup from scratch, consider using a portion of your savings to pair the KEF speakers with this highly-rated desktop DAC. Not only will this allow you to pair the KEF Q150 with your Mac over USB, but it’ll also provide power to the bookshelf speakers and provide nearly everything needed to get your new kit up and running. You’ll want to grab some speaker wire as well though.

Speaking of bookshelf speakers, we’re also still seeing a notable $110 discount on this pair of ELAC’s Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers, which have dropped to $180. You won’t score as high of audio fidelity as the KEF models, but there’s a lot to like for the price

KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers features:

Putting together a new high-quality audio system? Then consider KEF’s Q150s. These attractive bookshelf speakers create a wide soundstage with pinpoint imaging. Use them as part of a stereo music system, or as left- and right-channel speakers in a KEF Q Series home theater system.

