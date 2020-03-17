Over the last few year’s we’ve seen many major tech companies try to tackle handwriting and note-taking on tablets. Even the most inexpensive iPad supports Apple Pencil, an accessory that used to be a Pro-tier feature found only at the top of the Apple’s tablet lineup. Just when things seemed to be leveling out, reMarkable 2 has taken the stage and has snatched the crown for “world’s thinnest tablet” thanks to a mere 4.7mm thinness. It goes all-in on doodling and note-taking with an E Ink display and a “high-precision” Marker that’s bundled with pre-orders. Continue reading to learn more.

reMarkable 2 debuts as “World’s Thinnest Tablet”

With the most affordable iPad priced at $329 or less, it’s clear from the start that reMarkable 2 needs to offer up features that are nowhere to be found in Apple’s lineup. Thankfully there are several including battery life that lasts for 2-weeks, a bundled Marker, a form-factor that’s roughly 35% thinner than an entry-level iPad, and an E Ink screen that makes it easy to read and write in almost any lighting condition.

reMarkable 2 will launch alongside a Google Chrome plug-in that “will allow users to read clean, reformatted web articles on their paper tablet without distractions.” Users will also benefit from cloud connectivity that makes everything done on reMarkable 2 accessible across popular desktop and mobile platforms.

“reMarkable 2 supports our design philosophy of helping people think better through powerful technology,” said Magnus Wanberg, CEO of reMarkable. “Our latest tablet is paper-thin and our innovations in display technology make it so much like writing on paper that it’s hard to tell the difference.”

Pricing and availability

Those interested in reMarkable 2 can pre-order now with delivery planned for June. Pricing is set at $399 and a limited-time launch offer bundles both a Marker and Folio which equates to an added $118 in value. reMarkable is hoping that its second-generation paper tablet will receive a similar or greater amount of attention compared to its original offering which it cites as having broken “pre-order records during its 2017 launch.”

9to5Toys’ Take

I can’t tell you the last time I written on paper. Even the last few times I’ve need to sign something it has all been handled digitally. While this showcases that I am far from the target audience of reMarkable 2, this doesn’t mean that there isn’t a market for this product.

Sure, it may end up becoming a niche electronic device, but it could be argued that features found in reMarkable 2 set a roadmap for what almost every consumer would love to see in their tablet of choice. From 2-week battery life to easy-to-see screen technology and an incredibly-thin form-factor, reMarkable 2 sets a high bar for the big players to chase. However the same could be said for reMarkable 2 as it does lack many standard tablet features. As with most things, consumers will determine if it’s a sustainable product category.

