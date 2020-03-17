Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 tablet is now $100 off with prices starting at $550

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for $629.99 shipped. You’ll find the same offer at Best Buy. Usually selling for $730, today’s offer is good for $100 in savings, matches the second-best discount all-time, and is the lowest we’ve seen in months. Step down to the 128GB model for $550, down from $650. Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display for quickly unlocking. Included alongside the tablet is Samsung’s S-Pen, which combines with an enhanced 2-in-1 DeX experience for desktop usage. So whether you’re looking to write down notes or get work done at a desk, the Galaxy Tab S6 is up for the task. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 480 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Protect your new tablet by picking up the Samsung’s official S6 Book Cover for $35 at Amazon with some of your savings. This cover offers nearly 360-degree coverage of the Galaxy S6, keeping both the screen and rear casing from being scratched and the like. There’s even a dedicated compartment for stowing away the S-Pen.

If the 128 or 256GB configurations won’t cut it for your needs, take advantage of each tablet’s expandable storage support and use your savings on Samsung’s 128GB microSDCX card for under $20. This will ensure you have plenty of extra storage for keeping local copies of photos, files, and other content.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy. Attach a keyboard with built-in trackpad to this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet for a seamless PC desktop experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!