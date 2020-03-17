SanDisk storage deals abound from $9.50, today only: USB-C, SSDs, microSD, more

Amazon and Best Buy are offering a number of notable SanDisk storage deals today. Free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 at the former, while the latter delivers at no-cost with a $35 purchase. One notable standout is SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme USB-C Solid-State Drive at $279.99. That’s down from the usual $325 or more price tag and the best we’ve seen since the start of the year. Notable features here include USB-C connectivity delivering up to 550MB/s transfer speeds and a rugged design that’s water-resistant and compact. Includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Another standout is SanDisk’s USB-C Flash Drives from $9.58. You can pick up the 64GB version for $12.99 at Amazon, which is 20% less than the usual going rate. USB-C delivers 150MB/s transfer speeds plus a small and contractable design that’s great for storing documents and more on-the-go. Rated 4/5 stars.

Make sure to jump into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on storage, microSD cards, and more. This promotion is slated to end tonight, but some listings are already beginning to sell out, so make sure to act now on anything that catches your eye.

SanDisk USB-C 2TB Portable SSD features:

High-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move hi-res photos and videos fast (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application)

Ruggedized, water and dust resistant (IP55 rated) (IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min; Limited dust contact Does Not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use)

Shock-resistant solid-state core for greater durability (Shock resistant (up to 1500 G) and vibration resistant (5 gram RMS, 10 2000 Hertz)

