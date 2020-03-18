A new Amazon low strikes ecobee’s HomeKit-ready Switch+ at $36.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch for $36.48 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $0.50. This smart light switch has Alexa built-in, HomeKit support, along with occupancy and temperature sensors. This level of versatility makes it a solid choice for most smart homes, especially those that would stand to benefit from having Alexa in yet another location. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of reviewers.

If you’d stand to benefit from dimming, consider Tessan’s Smart Switch for $24 when clipping the on-page coupon. This lower-cost alternative is what I use in my smart home and have set up iOS Shortcuts to easily control them with just a couple of taps.

Have some lamps lingering around that you’d like to smarten up? Well you’re in luck because today we have spotted a 4-pack of TanTan Smart Plugs for $18 which means you’ll only be spending $4.50 per unit.

ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch features:

BEYOND SMART LIGHTING: With built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors, and built-in Alexa you can control your home’s lighting like never before.

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 45 minutes, thanks to an in-app step-by-step walkthrough and handy videos. Everything you need comes in the box—no need for an electrician.

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Don’t feel like getting off the couch? No problem. Use the Eco bee mobile app on your Android or iOS device to switch the lights on or off – or just go ahead and Ask Alexa.

