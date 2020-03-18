At $4.50 each, this 4-pack of TanTan Smart Plugs shouldn’t be missed (40% off)

TanTan Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the a 4-pack of its Smart Plugs for $17.99 Prime shipped when using code 40CHN4UU at checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is easily among one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Having decked my home out with smart plugs I cannot begin to tell you how nice it is be able to quickly and easily reboot misbehaving electronics. They’ve also worked out nicely for lamps, helping me finish up smart lighting in my home. These plugs are compatible with Assistant, Alexa, and IFTTT, making them a great fit for many use-cases. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading for more smart plug deals.

Update 2:27 p.m.: We’ve now spotted that STSS (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey Wi-Fi Smart Plug 4-Pack for $19.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you own an iPhone and would like to bring a HomeKit-like experience to IFTTT-ready smart home accessories, swing by our handy guide. There you’ll find step-by-step instructions that guide you through how to make IFTTT and Shortcuts work for you.

While you’re expanding your smart home, you may want to take a moment to check out recent roundup of neat Alexa devices under $50.

TanTan Smart Plug features:

HAND-FREE VOICE CONTROL: Mini Wi-FI outlet works with alexa and google home. Manage directly your devices through voice control. Add more features with IFTTT

REMOTE CONTROL WITH FREE APP: Instantly control devices connected to TanTan Wi-Fi smart plug wherever you have internet by using the free app on your smartphone.

SET TIMER AND COUNTDOWN: Schedule a smart socket to automatically turn on and off your electronics as needed, such as a humidifier, electric kettle, Christmas tree, coffee maker, lamp and electric fan.

