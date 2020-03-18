Gillette’s ProGlide Razor with 4 blade refills is now $9.50 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is now offering the Gillette ProGlide Men’s Razor Handle + 4 Blade Refills for $9.99 or $9.49 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also currently on sale at Walmart for $10. Regularly as much as $20 at Amazon, we have seen this bundle in the $14 range recently but it has now dropped even more to below $10. Today’s offer is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon too. This razor features five anti-friction blades with an “enhanced” lubrication strip and FlexBall technology designed to respond to the contours on your face. This model also houses backside trimmer for some light detailing work. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable options for less out there these days. The standard model Gillette Fusion5 is currently listed at under $8 (or less with Subscribe & Save) and is your best bet for something similar. It only ships with two blade refills compared to the lead deal’s four, but it has much of the same feature set otherwise.

We also still have the Gillette ProGlide within cents of its all-time low right now too. And be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more notable household essential deals.

Gillette ProGlide Men’s Razor Handle + 4 Blade Refills:

With FlexBall technology, Gillette ProGlide responds to contours and gets virtually every hair

Gillette razors for men with 5 Anti Friction Blades; A shave you barely feel

Men’s razor with Precision Trimmer on back great for hard to reach areas and styling facial hair

Enhanced Lubrastrip with more lubricants (vs. Fusion5)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!