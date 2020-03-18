Spring weather will be here before we know it if it’s not already in your area. Ray-Ban sunglasses have an array of new styles of shades to keep you looking cool and keeping your eyes protected. Whether you’re looking for a square, aviator, or retro style, the new collection has it all. With over 100 new sunglasses to choose from, your style will be elevated and ready for the sunshine. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Ray-Ban’s new spring line.

State Street Sunglasses

One of our favorite styles from the new line is the State Street Sunglass that was inspired by Ray-Ban’s popular Wayfarer. It features a flattering square shape and comes in a wide selection of color options. I love this style because it’s unisex, which means anyone can wear them and they have a really unique shape. The sunglasses also have a dark lens that’s polarized to help you see clearly during bright outings. Be sure to pick up a pair for yourself this season with a price tag of $165.

Aviator Style Sunglasses

The aviator style of sunglasses has been around for decades and Ray-Ban’s new Blaze General adds a pop of fashion to your look. These sunglasses have a large flat lens and gold details that really make them stand out. They’re available in eight fun color options for spring and have a brow bar that’s trendy for this season. The Blaze General sunglasses are priced at $190 and will be styled for years to come.

Better yet, the Aviator Classic Sunglasses have new colors for this season. This is my personal favorite style because of how versatile they are. The aviators are also a best-seller at Ray-Ban and feature 100% UV protection as well as a polarized lens. Be sure to check out the new ten color shades and pick up a pair for yourself for $154.

Round Sunglasses

Another trend that’s huge for the spring season is round sunglasses. The Round Craft style by Ray-Ban features an array of fun sparkle and print frames that really make them look unique. These sunglasses will give you a timeless look as well as a retro-style as well. They can easily be worn by men or women alike and are priced at $206.

Square and Rectangle Sunglasses

Finally, Ray-Ban has an array of the new square and rectangle sunglasses to choose from and this style of frame is flattering on a wide variety of face shapes. One of the first styles is the Rectangle 1969 Legend Sunglasses that have a very 1970’s vibe. They have a very delicate design and would look great with dresses and business attire for women. Since it’s such a trendy style, these sunglasses have a price tag of $154.

However, for men, the Justin Color Mix Sunglasses are another square style that’s a classic and can be worn for years to come. If you’re looking to stand out in the crowd, the Justin sunglass has an array of a bold lenses that are new and the rubberized frame makes them very durable. Better yet, this is one of Ray-Ban’s less expensive styles and they’re priced at $132.

Which pair of sunglasses from Ray-Ban’s new spring line is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s sunglasses for spring under $100.

