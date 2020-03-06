Sunny and warmer weather will be here before we know it or if you’re heading to spring break, it’s time to update your shades. Top brands are releasing their new arrivals for spring including Quay, Nike, DIFF, and many more. That’s why today we are rounding up our favorite style that features budget-friendly prices and is under $100. Head below to find all of our top picks to update your spring sunglasses and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s watches under $100.

Quay Sunglasses

One of the most notable and trendy brands for this spring is Quay. Former baseball star, Aron Rodriguez recently partnered with Quay for a very stylish collection. One of our favorite options is the Reckless Square Sunglasses that will be flattering on an array of face shapes. They also come in three versatile color options and are priced at $55. Better yet? This style features a polarized lens and 100% UV protection.

Another style that you can not go wrong with is a ClubMaster option. The Quay Australia Evasive Polarized Sunglasses are a timeless and versatile option that’s priced at $65. I love that they can easily be dressed up or down and are lightweight, for added comfort. The gold accents are also very trendy and it features a polarized lens to help you see clearly.

Nike Sunglasses

Looking for a sporty option? The Nike Trainer Oversize Sunglasses were made to be durable and fashionable. They’re also lightweight to avoid distractions and have 100% polarized lens. This is a great option for outdoor sports, golf outings, and more this spring and summer. Plus, they’re priced at $79 and come with free delivery from Nordstrom.

Nike also has a sporty Essential Chaser Sunglass style that’s priced under $100 and is very versatile. These sunglasses will become a go-to in your wardrobe for everyday wear and they can easily be dressed up or down. Its sleek design makes it flattering for an array of face shapes too. It also has a matte finish that’s trendy for this spring and helps to keep from showing fingerprints or smudges.

DIFF Sunglasses

Finally, DIFF is another great brand option that has trendy sunglasses. The men’s DIFF Riley Sunglasses features a scratch-resistant lens and several color options to choose from. These sunglasses have four color options and have a durable frame that will hold up for sports, beach outings and more. You can pick them up for just $85 and they have a fashionable logo on the sides.

Which of these men’s sunglasses is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

