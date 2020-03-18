iPhone 7/8/Plus on sale from $120, today only (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers refurbished iPhone 7/8/Plus devices from $119.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB in various colors and in unlocked condition for $179.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $769 and Apple has charged around $400 when in-stock at its refurbished storefront.

Notable iPhone 7 Plus features include a 12MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and support for 4K video. The 5.5-inch Retina HD display offers 3D Touch, while there is also Touch ID, an A10 Fusion chip, and a splash-resistant design. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on various other models.

Protect your investment with a JETech iPhone 7 Plus Clear Clase from $6. It’s available in various finishes, so if you want to show off the case color or add a hue, there’s an option.

iPhone 7 Plus features:

iPhone 7 Plus features a 12MP camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture for great low-light photos and 4K video. Optical image stabilization. A Retina HD display with wide color and 3D Touch. An A10 Fusion chip for up to 2x faster performance than iPhone 6. Touch ID. Faster LTE. Immersive stereo sound, splash resistant, and iOS 10. These units have been restored to full working order. They may have minor cosmetic blemishes to the body of the unit and surface scratches on the screen. This will not impair use of the device.

