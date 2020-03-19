Add Apple Pencil 2 to your new iPad Pro at $118

Amazon offers Apple Pencil 2 for $117.96 shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, you’d often pay $129 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen since December. These discounts don’t come around often, and while today’s isn’t the best all-time, it’s worth a look if you’re interested in the latest iPad Pro from Apple. This stylus delivers a new level of functionality for iPad users, with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument.” It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and an essential for taking your iPad Pro functionality up a notch.
Speaking of the latest iPad Pro and MacBook Air, did you see our coverage of yesterday’s pre-order sale? You can currently save up to $105 off both of Apple’s newest releases. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a familiar design with a refreshed camera system, new processor, and display. The latest MacBook Air delivers a Retina display, 10th-generation Intel Core processors, and a minimum of 256GB worth of storage. Learn more here.
Apple Pencil features:
- Apple Pencil features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.
- With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.
- Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation).
- Apple Pencil is designed to be an even more comfortable, natural tool to use. The seamless design — no connectors or moving parts — makes it easy to store
