Add Apple Pencil 2 to your new iPad Pro at $118

Amazon offers Apple Pencil 2 for $117.96 shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, you’d often pay $129 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen since December. These discounts don’t come around often, and while today’s isn’t the best all-time, it’s worth a look if you’re interested in the latest iPad Pro from Apple. This stylus delivers a new level of functionality for iPad users, with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument.” It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and an essential for taking your iPad Pro functionality up a notch.

Speaking of the latest iPad Pro and MacBook Air, did you see our coverage of yesterday’s pre-order sale? You can currently save up to $105 off both of Apple’s newest releases. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a familiar design with a refreshed camera system, new processor, and display. The latest MacBook Air delivers a Retina display, 10th-generation Intel Core processors, and a minimum of 256GB worth of storage. Learn more here.

Apple Pencil features:

Apple Pencil features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.

With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.

Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation).

Apple Pencil is designed to be an even more comfortable, natural tool to use. The seamless design — no connectors or moving parts — makes it easy to store

