Bose Frames deliver audio on-the-go, see rare discount to $149 ($50 off)

Nordstrom offers the entire Bose Frames lineup for $149.25 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $199 at Best Buy and other competing retailers. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. Bose introduced its Frames lineup last year positioned as sunglasses with built-in speakers, allowing users to play music via Bluetooth, along with taking calls, and various other smartphone functions. There’s also the opportunity to leverage Bose AR, which is a “first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform.” We loved them in our hands-on review, particularly noting the low-key design which still delivers some fun smart functionality without standing out too much. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to consider this pair of sunglasses from OhO over at Amazon. Of course, you’ll miss out on the sleek Bose design and all of the AR functionality, but there is still some value here if you want a pair of sunglasses with built-in speakers. Most notably, these sunglasses are nearly 50% less than today’s featured deal with solid ratings so far.

Bose Frames feature:

Meet Bose Frames. Sunglasses with a soundtrack. The first audio sunglasses with built-in Bose speakers for an immersive audio experience unlike any other. A revolutionary personal audio experience hidden inside two classic designs, each enriched with premium accents and materials. Play music, take calls, and enjoy the sun with UVA/UVB protection. Bose Frames Alto feature a classic angular lenses, available in small and large size. Approved and tested for prescription lenses. Enabled with Bose AR, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform, which combines the power of wearable audio products, mobile devices and integrated apps.

