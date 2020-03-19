DYMO’s iPhone-enabled label maker hits new all-time low at $20 (Reg. $95)

Amazon is currently offering the DYMO MobileLabeler Bluetooth Label Maker for $19.70 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders of $25 or more. Discount will be reflected at checkout. Having dropped from $95, today’s offer is good for a 80% discount, beats the previous all-time low by $6, and is the best price we’ve seen to date. This smartphone-enabled label maker makes it easy to tidy up your space thanks to plenty of customization options in the companion app. You’ll be able to tweak fonts, styles, and more. If social distancing has you feeling a little unproductive, organizing your gear with the DYMO MobileLabeler might just be the perfect use of your time. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get the organizational juices flowing, consider opting for DYMO’s Embossing Label Maker instead at $10. You’ll be getting a much more basic model here, but for half the price it’ll surely do the trick for those interested in tidying up.

For an additional way to keep your space looking its best is with Roborock’s laser-guided S6 Robotic Vac and Mop. Right now, as part of a 1-day only sale, you can save $200 on this feature-packed autonomous vacuum.

DYMO MobileLabeler features:

Connect via Bluetooth, customize and print labels in a wide variety of colors and sizes using the DYMO MobileLabeler Label Printer. Syncing with your smartphone via Bluetooth and the free DYMO Connect mobile app, it’s easy to create custom labels directly from your device. The app is loaded with helpful features like spell-check and voice to text. The app also makes it simple to customize labels using borders and styles as well as many popular Google and Apple fonts. You can even connect your DYMO label maker to Mac OS and Windows systems.

