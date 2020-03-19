Roborock’s laser-guided S6 Robotic Vac + Mop is $200 off at Amazon today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock Technology via Amazon is offering its S6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $650, today’s deal is $200 in savings, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This robot vacuum features 2000Pa of suction power (“enough to lift AA batteries”), a battery that can run for up to 3-hours straight, and a quiet mode so it won’t be annoying to let it run while you’re home or taking a nap. However, this model is also an Alexa-compatible mopping bot with virtual “no-go zones,” user selected room cleaning, various built-in infrared cliff and rangefinder sensors, and the ever-important auto charging. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Amazon customers. More details below.

But clearly you’re paying a bit of a premium on today’s lead deal for the laser navigation and built-in mopping capabilities. If it’s just a basic robot vacuum you’re after than take a look at the Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $170 shipped. Not only are you saving a small fortune on a 4+ star-rated robot vac, but this model is also Alexa-compatible as well.

However, we have a couple of notable robotic vacuum deals live right now including Roborock’s S4 laser-guided model at $100 off and $186 off Samsung’s POWERbot.

Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop:

Defeat dirt with Roborock S6. Serious processing power means it not only maps, it recognizes rooms and understands their shape. Now you can set schedules to clean one room, many rooms, or your whole house. Plus S6 will find the fastest route to clean each room based on its shape. It has the suction power to even lift AA batteries, yet it is quiet enough to clean in the dead of night. It is not just a vacuum. Snap on its mop to bring your floors to a truly shiny gleam. With S6 in your home, no dust is safe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!