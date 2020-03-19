Keep your kiddos occupied with 3-months of FreeTime Unlimited for under $1

Amazon is offering parents 3-months of FreeTime Unlimited Family for just $0.99. Generally, you’d pay $30 for 3-months of this service, with this matching our last mention for the best price that we’ve tracked. FreeTime Unlimited is a must-have subscription if you have young ones running around the house. It hooks up to your Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices to provide a safe place for kids to enjoy a plethora of content. From movies to TV shows, apps, games, books, and more, FreeTime Unlimited will help keep your kids occupied while you get through your new workday. Learn more about FreeTime Unlimited here.

Now, if you need to pick up a tablet that includes FreeTime Unlimited for a longer time (say…2-years?) we’ve got you covered. The Amazon Kindle Kids is currently on sale for $80 right now, which offers a $30 discount from its regular going rate.

However, if you’re wanting a way for your kids to enjoy the audiobook aspect of FreeTime Unlimited, we’d recommend picking up the Echo Show 5 while it’s on sale. $70 will grab you the device itself plus a Wyze Cam V2, with the total bundle being valued at $115. Though, ditching the display will save you some cash if you pick up the Echo Dot at $50, which still lets you listen to audiobooks, music, and more.

FreeTime Unlimited:

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices. Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.

