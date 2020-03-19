Keep your kiddos occupied with 3-months of FreeTime Unlimited for under $1

- Mar. 19th 2020 1:36 pm ET

Get this deal
$30 $1
0

Amazon is offering parents 3-months of FreeTime Unlimited Family for just $0.99. Generally, you’d pay $30 for 3-months of this service, with this matching our last mention for the best price that we’ve tracked. FreeTime Unlimited is a must-have subscription if you have young ones running around the house. It hooks up to your Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices to provide a safe place for kids to enjoy a plethora of content. From movies to TV shows, apps, games, books, and more, FreeTime Unlimited will help keep your kids occupied while you get through your new workday. Learn more about FreeTime Unlimited here.

Now, if you need to pick up a tablet that includes FreeTime Unlimited for a longer time (say…2-years?) we’ve got you covered. The Amazon Kindle Kids is currently on sale for $80 right now, which offers a $30 discount from its regular going rate.

However, if you’re wanting a way for your kids to enjoy the audiobook aspect of FreeTime Unlimited, we’d recommend picking up the Echo Show 5 while it’s on sale. $70 will grab you the device itself plus a Wyze Cam V2, with the total bundle being valued at $115. Though, ditching the display will save you some cash if you pick up the Echo Dot at $50, which still lets you listen to audiobooks, music, and more.

FreeTime Unlimited:

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices.

Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$30 $1
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide