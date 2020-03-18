Score an Echo Show 5 and Wyze Cam for $70 with this bundle ($45 off)

- Mar. 18th 2020 4:22 pm ET

Get this deal
$115 $70
0

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Show 5 with Wyze Cam at $69.99 shipped. For comparison, the Echo Show 5 has a list price of $90 and the Wyze Cam goes around $25. This beats Sunday’s sale price for the Echo Show 5 by $25 in value thanks to the included security camera here, making it one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. Wyze Cam sports Alexa support so you can simply ask your new Echo Show 5 to show you the front door or office. Plus, Echo Show 5 can be used to video call loved ones who have other Amazon devices, which is a fantastic service in times like these. Rated 4.5/5 star, which we largely agreed with in our hands-on review.

Now, if you’re just wanting to add a voice assistant to your home, then check out the Amazon Echo Dot. Going for $50 shipped on Amazon, you’ll save around $20 here, though you won’t get a free security camera. However, you could opt for the Fire TV Stick at $23 Prime shipped and still get Alexa services without an always-listening microphone if that’s something you’re after.

More of a Google fan? You’re in luck, JBL’s Link View offers Google Assistant on a screen for $69. While this is refurbished, it does pack JBL’s quality speakers and offers a larger screen than Amazon does in the Echo Show 5 at the same price.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

  • Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.
  • Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.
  • Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$115 $70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide