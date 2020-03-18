Score an Echo Show 5 and Wyze Cam for $70 with this bundle ($45 off)

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Show 5 with Wyze Cam at $69.99 shipped. For comparison, the Echo Show 5 has a list price of $90 and the Wyze Cam goes around $25. This beats Sunday’s sale price for the Echo Show 5 by $25 in value thanks to the included security camera here, making it one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. Wyze Cam sports Alexa support so you can simply ask your new Echo Show 5 to show you the front door or office. Plus, Echo Show 5 can be used to video call loved ones who have other Amazon devices, which is a fantastic service in times like these. Rated 4.5/5 star, which we largely agreed with in our hands-on review.

Now, if you’re just wanting to add a voice assistant to your home, then check out the Amazon Echo Dot. Going for $50 shipped on Amazon, you’ll save around $20 here, though you won’t get a free security camera. However, you could opt for the Fire TV Stick at $23 Prime shipped and still get Alexa services without an always-listening microphone if that’s something you’re after.

More of a Google fan? You’re in luck, JBL’s Link View offers Google Assistant on a screen for $69. While this is refurbished, it does pack JBL’s quality speakers and offers a larger screen than Amazon does in the Echo Show 5 at the same price.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

