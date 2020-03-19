We’ve long been fans of Kangaroo and its roster of smart security products here at 9to5Toys, and its latest looks to continue that trend. Today the company is officially releasing its very first security camera, which touts 1080p recording capabilities as well as a unique focus on privacy that’s clearly front and center in the design. Touting a patented Privacy Shield and affordable price tag, the camera stands out from other competitors. Head below for a closer look the new Kangaroo Privacy Camera.

Kangaroo’s new camera puts privacy first

Living up to its Privacy Camera name, Kangaroo’s latest entry into the world of smart security looks to put a user’s well-being at the forefront of the experience. It’s not to say that the brand’s other gear isn’t privacy-conscious, but as far as security cameras go, there’s a greater concern for intrusions than say a motion sensor. That’s why Kangaroo has baked a unique feature into its new unveil.

Claiming to be the first of its kind, the camera packs what Kangaroo calls a Privacy Shield. This patented technology covers the camera’s sensor and is able to switch between being transparent or opaque. Sure some other cameras have a little LED light that turns on when recording, but Kangaroo goes the extra mile by not only offering an easy indicator when the Privacy Camera is on, but entirely blocking its surveillance capabilities when you’d prefer it not be in use.

On top of the unique design, Kangaroo has included a pretty robust batch of features. A 1080p sensor is backed by digital zoom capabilities, while night vision allows you to keep an eye on activity in the dark. Motion detection enters the mix as well, sending alerts when something out of the ordinary occurs. The Kangaroo Privacy Camera also comes backed by 30-day cloud storage and integrates with Alexa and Assistant, on top of the rest of the brand’s security ecosystem.

Privacy Camera from Kangaroo is now available for purchase direct from the company’s online storefront and an Amazon listing is said to be going live as well. It retails for $99 and is now shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

Since Kangaroo hit the scene back in 2018 with an affordable motion detector, I’ve been a fan of the company’s take on the smart home security market. Having personally used its gear throughout my apartment for years now, the value brought by the affordable cost has been an easy pick over competing systems. Now with the debut of its first camera, Kangaroo has made me a fan all over again by keeping privacy at the forefront.

I’ve been using the camera over the past few days and have to say that the value is certainly there at $99. It’s on-par with many of the other security cameras I’ve used. And while it can’t match something like Xiaomi-rebranded Wyze Cam in cost, the ecosystem support and Privacy Shield certainly go the distance to making this one stand out.

