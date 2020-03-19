Catch up on previous NBA games and more with this FREE preview of League Pass

The NBA is offering a FREE preview of its League Pass to all members amid social distancing. Normally, you’d pay nearly $30 per month or $120 for a year of League Pass. As part of the preview program here, you’ll get “full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content.” If you’re a basketball fan at all, then this preview is likely music to your ears. While the NBA is on hiatus for an unknown amount of time, this subscription could let you relive (or watch for the first time) some of your favorite titles like never before. Learn more about the League Pass and what’s included here.

More of a football fan? Well, you’re in luck. The NFL is offering the rest of the season of NFL Game Pass at no charge, which is great if you’re missing your weekly games. Whether you’re wanting to catch up on past games or check into the 24/7 coverage of Free Agency, this is a fantastic deal that you just can’t miss.

Now, you’ll likely need something to watch League Pass on if you don’t already have a compatible smart TV. If that’s the case, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is available for just $23 right now, which is nearly 50% off its regular going rate of $40. League Pass is natively supported on Fire TV, making it super simple to watch every previous NBA game available on the platform.

Limiting social interactions is a critical way to minimize the spread of this virus, but staying home for long periods of time can be difficult. With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product, until April 22. This complimentary offering will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content.

