Nest Thermostat E falls to its lowest price this year at $133 (Save 22%)

- Mar. 19th 2020 3:26 pm ET

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Nest Thermostat E for $132.99 shipped when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout. Usually selling for $169, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from Google, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks the lowest we’ve seen since December. Standout features on Nest Thermostat E fall to its sleek design complete with a frosted glass display. Alongside integrating with the rest of your Google Assistant-powered setup, you’re looking at added energy savings which is said to reduce heating bills by 12%. Now that we’re all spending more time inside, having your home be a comfortable temperature is a must, and Nest Thermostat will make doing so a cinch. With 910 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more details.

If you’d rather skip the smart home control found in the Nest deal altogether, consider the Honeywell Programmable Thermostat at $40 instead. This option still brings 7-day scheduling and other notable features into your home’s 2-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, helping to create a more personalized heating setup throughout the winter. 

Those in search of bringing temperature control to their Siri-enabled smart homes can currently take advantage of ecobee3 lite bundle. Right now you can score the HomeKit thermostat alongside two Room Sensors for $178, down from $249.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, the Google Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office or your bed.

