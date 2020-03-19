Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s becoming more important to find alternative ways to source your food. While any scenario has its downfalls, there are a few ways to have your groceries delivered. One of which is to leverage Whole Foods and its 2-hour delivery service, as well as curbside pickup. Of course, you’ll need to have a local store and a Prime membership to be able to take advantage of this service. Head below for a quick walkthrough on how to take advantage of Whole Foods delivery during these trying times.

Where is Whole Foods delivery available?

If you have a Whole Foods available in your area, chances are high that local delivery is available. Curbside pickup is almost certainly a part of your local store’s offerings, as well. You can head over to this landing page and enter a ZIP code to find your nearest Whole Foods.

What does Whole Foods delivery entail?

Those with a Prime membership can do the majority of their delivery ordering online by going over to this landing page at Amazon. From there, you’ll have a choice of “peak-season organic apples, Animal Welfare Certified meats, fresh flowers pantry essentials, and more.” If there happens to be an item not listed on Amazon’s Whole Foods hub, you might trying calling the store directly to confirm.

Is coronavirus impacting Whole Foods delivery?

Amazon is still offering Whole Foods delivery at this time, although like most places, some items may be out of stock. Any shortcomings in this area will be reflected on each item’s listing page. Whole Foods has addressed these concerns with the following statement:

Whole Foods Market stores will close up to two hours early to give our Team Members more time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores and rest in preparation for the next day. During this time, stores will remain open for pickup (in stores that offer it), and we will continue to fulfill Prime delivery orders in an effort to meet unprecedented demand and ensure that people who need to remain at home can still get their groceries in a timely manner.

Additionally, Amazon is actively looking to expand delivery for Prime members and Whole Foods shoppers per its announcement at the beginning of the week. The hope is to push availability to “more than 2,000 cities and towns” in the United States over the coming weeks. Of course, any changes on national or local levels to travel restrictions may hinder these aspirations.

Source: Whole Foods

