Bring home YI’s Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for under $36 and save 30%

YI Technology (99% positive all-time feedback from 19,500+) via Amazon offers its Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $35.66 shipped. Having originally sold for $80, it has recently been selling for around $50. Today’s offer saves you nearly 30%, is $25 under our previous mention, and matches the all-time low. YI’s outdoor security camera features a 110-degree wide-angle lens and records in 1080p. On top of that, it also sports night vision, two-way audio and motion alerts, as well as full weather resistance. That last feature inclusion ensures it can keep an eye on package deliveries, all the happenings in your yard, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. More details below.

Another notable feature here with YI’s outdoor camera is the ability to take advantage of local recording via a microSD card. So a perfect way to put your savings to work is to grab SanDisk’s 64GB microSDXC card for $12.50 at Amazon.

If privacy is of your utmost concern, be sure to look at the latest smart home security release from the folks over at Kangaroo. Its new Privacy Camera just hit the scene today, and features a unique design that puts security at the forefront.

YI Outdoor 1080p Security Camera features:

The YI Outdoor Camera is the answer to your outdoor surveillance needs. It records clear images in 1080p resolution rain or shine, day and night, to provide safety and reliability. The 110° wide-angle lens with a 3.9mm focal length delivers an ideal viewing range with bright vivid images, with the included universal ball mount you can adjust the camera to view in more directions.

